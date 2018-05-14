Nawaz defends controversial Mumbai attacks statement

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday stood firm on his Mumbai attacks statement which was termed 'misleading' by military spokesperson.

Nawaz Sharif, in a recent interview, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

The military leadership has taken a serious notice of contents of an interview given by the PML-N leader and suggested a meeting of top security body, which was currently being held at the Prime Minister House.

Talking to reporters outside the accountability court, Nawaz said he would continue to speak the truth no matter whatever the consequences he would face.

We must realise why the world is not ready to believe in our narrative, he added.

I asked a question and I need the answer, Nawaz said.

'We have sacrificed a lot, thousands of security personnel embraced martyrdom in the fight against terror but still we are not trusted by the world.'

“Are those who abrogated the Constitution patriot, are those who deposed the judges patriot, those who spilled the blood on 12 May are patriot,” Nawaz asked.