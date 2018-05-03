Two dead in Attock bus attack





ATTOCK: At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a gun and bomb attack in Attock district of Punjab on Thursday, officials say.

According to security sources, a suspected terrorist rammed his motorcycle into a bus, resulting in the death of two persons. Another 14 people were injured.

Security forces cordoned off the crime scene and launched investigations.

Attock Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar said that the attack took place near Bisal turn.

Emergency was imposed in local hospitals to treat the injured and security check points were setup across the city.