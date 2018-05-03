Barrister Usman made Minister for Defence Production

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Usman has been assigned Miinstry of Defence Production, according to a notification issued Thursday by Cabinet Division.



Earlier, President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Barrister Usman Ibrahim as federal minister. He was serving as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Human Rights.

The event here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Parliamentarians and senior officers.

The PML-N has inducted five new federal ministers in the last few day taking the number of ministers to 59 in the cabinet.