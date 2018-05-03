Jamaat-e-Islami pulls out of PTI-led coalition govt in KP

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami announced that it was quitting the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, just a few weeks before Pakistan goes to the general elections.

The government’s five-year constitutional term is scheduled to end next month.

The move comes days after JI Ameer Siraj ul Haq announced that he would withdraw his members from the coalition government after the restoration of Muutahida Majlis-e-Ammal, an electoral alliance of religious parties.

Although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak requested Haq not to part ways with the government, but the JI chief went ahead with his earlier decision.

“It is a historic day. We are withdrawing from the government on friendly terms. We have set a good precedent by pulling out of the government after good working partnership,” Inayatullah, a senior JI leader and provincial minister, told media during a joint press conference with Chief Minister Khattak.

“We are thankful to the chief minister for his cooperation during this period. Merit had been our common agenda. We will cooperate with each other in the best interest of people in future also,” he said.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Khattak said his party had not dispute with the JI.

“JI has now joined the MMA. We have no issue with it,” Khattak, said, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami had been a good coalition partner.

Shortly after the press conference, three JI ministers and a parliamentary secretary tendered their resignations in line with the leadership’s announcement.

Those resigned from the provincial government include Local Government Minister Inayatullah, Finance Minister Muzaffar Syed, Religious Affairs Minister Habib ur Rehman and Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Ali.