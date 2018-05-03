Thu May 03, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 2, 2018

Cell phone charging station with fingerprint verification system installed at new Islamabad airport

Authorities have installed a  cell phone charging station at the New Islamabad International Airport.

In a video circulating on the social media, a man is shown charging his device at the kiosk which can only be unlocked with fingerprint verification.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday inaugurated new Islamabad International Airport.

The airport is slated to be one of Asia's major aviation hubs and a destinations. Islamabad International Airport is designed by French company Aéroports de Paris Ingenierie and CPG Corporation of Singapore. It is built on 4,238 acres of land and consists of 4-level passenger terminal building, 2 runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft.

The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Karachi landed at the new airport and it will become operational from Thursday.

