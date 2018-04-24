Britain´s Prince William and Kate return home with newborn son

London: Britain´s Prince William accompanied his wife Kate as she left hospital Monday evening after giving birth to a baby boy, the couple´s third child who is fifth in line to the British throne.

The boy, weighing eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilogrammes), was born at 11:01 am (1001 GMT) with William, the Duke of Cambridge, present for the birth, Kensington Palace announced.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace," it said.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received.

"They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes," the palace added in a statement.

The couple stepped out of St. Mary´s Hospital in central London around 6:00 pm to cheers from a crowd of supporters and global media outlets gathered outside.

Their two other children -- Prince George, aged four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte -- had met the latest addition to the family earlier in the afternoon, before returning home to Kensington Palace ahead of their parents.



