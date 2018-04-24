Tue April 24, 2018
National

April 23, 2018

Nawaz returns to face trial


ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz late on Sunday returned home from London to appear before the accountability court in Avenfield reference.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year, is due to appear in court today (Monday) over allegations linked to London properties the family owns.

Last week Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter went London to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom who has been getting treatment there for months. Their arrival has brought all the speculations to an end as some analysts had predicted that Nawaz might not return because of a likely conviction in corruption cases against him.

An accountability court on Friday had granted a one-day exemption to Nawaz and Maryam from personal appearance in the Avenfield Apartments reference, while rejecting their applications seeking exemption till April 27.

In a tweet on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz  confirmed that they were leaving for Islamabad, ending the speculation.



