Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s plantation efforts in Africa, says Angelina Jolie

Famed Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has praised Queen Elizabeth II and said that she is a “really lovely lady” who cares about the future.

Jolie said this in admiration of the Queen’s recent act of planting trees in Africa in an effort to emphasize the importance of forest conservation.

She further stated that the Queen has acted as a source of inspiration for her to teach her children the value of planting trees.

British Queen´s secret passion for trees revealed

The 91-year-old monarch has planted hundreds of trees on royal visits all over the planet and has a deep and

In a documentary entitled ‘The Queen’s Green Planet’ which is regarding the noble cause, Jolie said,” My kids ask me, ‘Why is it so important to her?’ You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, ‘Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa? What it comes down to is you say to the kids, ‘You know really, you don’t know her, you can’t understand all that it means to be a queen and all that."

“But you try to say, ‘You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures,” she added. '

Jolie’s documentary talks about the Queen’s environmental project ‘The Queen’s Canopy’ that is dedicated to uniting all commonwealth countries in conservation causes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Jim Carrey puts on a stern look in Dark Crimes' new trailer

Jim Carrey puts on a stern look in Dark Crimes' new trailer
Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever fashion week

Saudi Arabia hosts its first-ever fashion week
Irrfan’s spokesperson rubbishes rumours of actor suffering from last stage of cancer

Irrfan’s spokesperson rubbishes rumours of actor suffering from last stage of cancer
Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival
Load More load more