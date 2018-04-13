Inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s plantation efforts in Africa, says Angelina Jolie

Famed Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has praised Queen Elizabeth II and said that she is a “really lovely lady” who cares about the future.

Jolie said this in admiration of the Queen’s recent act of planting trees in Africa in an effort to emphasize the importance of forest conservation.

She further stated that the Queen has acted as a source of inspiration for her to teach her children the value of planting trees.

In a documentary entitled ‘The Queen’s Green Planet’ which is regarding the noble cause, Jolie said,” My kids ask me, ‘Why is it so important to her?’ You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, ‘Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa? What it comes down to is you say to the kids, ‘You know really, you don’t know her, you can’t understand all that it means to be a queen and all that."

“But you try to say, ‘You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures,” she added. '

Jolie’s documentary talks about the Queen’s environmental project ‘The Queen’s Canopy’ that is dedicated to uniting all commonwealth countries in conservation causes.