Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class

A professor at a US University demands his latecomers to dance in the classroom instead of punishing them.



A Keiser University Tampa professor demands his students dance if they are late to his American Literature class.

A video posted on twitter shows a student identified as Brandon Goderich dancing after he was asked to dance over late coming in the class room.

The video of student’s dance quickly went viral after being posted.