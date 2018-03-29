Thu March 29, 2018
World

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class

A professor at a US University demands his latecomers to dance in the classroom instead of punishing them.

A Keiser University Tampa professor demands his students dance if they are late to his American Literature class.

A video posted on twitter shows a student identified as Brandon Goderich dancing after he was asked to dance over late coming in the class room.

The video of student’s dance quickly went viral after being posted.

