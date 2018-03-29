Professor at US varsity makes you dance when you’re late to class

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A professor at a US University demands his latecomers to dance in the classroom instead of punishing them.
A Keiser University Tampa professor demands his students dance if they are late to his American Literature class.
A video posted on twitter shows a student identified as Brandon Goderich dancing after he was asked to dance over late coming in the class room.
The video of student’s dance quickly went viral after being posted.
