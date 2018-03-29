Port employee sacked for videotaping the collision of ships

KARACHI: A worker was dismissed from his employment at the Karachi Port for the prohibited filming of a collision between ships there.

According to the sources, the South Asia Port Terminal Limited launched an investigation into the matter, adding the ship crew and staff is not allowed to videotape or spread such content pertaining to the Port.

The collision was a March 19 episode when a ship at the port smashed into a Tolten cargo ship, which ended up having 18 of its freight containers tripped into the sea.

An employee took to videotape the situation when the crash occurred during berthing of a ship there which instantly went viral on the social media.

The footage showed some containers had fallen into the sea while some of them landed on the port. A live commentary by the employee was also audible in the video.



