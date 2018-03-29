Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Port employee sacked for videotaping the collision of ships

KARACHI: A worker was dismissed from his employment at the Karachi Port for the prohibited filming of a collision between ships there.

According to the sources, the South Asia Port Terminal Limited launched an investigation into the matter, adding the ship crew and staff is not allowed to videotape or spread such content pertaining to the Port.

The collision was a March 19 episode when a ship at the port smashed into a Tolten cargo ship, which ended up having 18 of its freight containers tripped into the sea.

An employee took to videotape the situation when the crash occurred during berthing of a ship there which instantly went viral on the social media.

The footage showed some containers had fallen into the sea while some of them landed on the port. A live commentary by the employee was also audible in the video.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’
Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years

Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years
PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal

PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal
Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held

Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held
Load More load more