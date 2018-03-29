Thu March 29, 2018
World

AFP
March 27, 2018

Egyptians vote in second day of election

Cairo: Polls opened in Egypt on Tuesday for the second day of a presidential election incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to win easily against a little-known rival.

Few voters could be seen at one polling station which opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) in Cairo.

Authorities have been urging Egyptians to participate in the three-day vote, hoping for a high turnout despite what is seen as a foregone conclusion.

Sisi´s sole rival is Moussa Mostafa Moussa -- himself a supporter of the president.

Other candidates withdrew, were sidelined or detained.

Sisi, a former army chief elected in 2014 a year after ousting his predecessor Mohamed Morsi, urged voters to turn out en masse.

The army had ousted Morsi following mass protests against him, and Sisi remains popular, but tough economic reforms that ratcheted up inflation appear to have dented his popularity.

