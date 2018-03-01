Thu March 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 28, 2018

Bilawal greets Hindu community on Holi festival

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to Hindu community on the eve of Holi festival, which is being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world from Thursday.

Holi festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships in Hindu religion.

In his message, the PPP Chairman said that his Party stands for equal rights and opportunities for the non-Muslim citizens of Pakistan as it was the true torch-bearer of the ideology of our founding father Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for an egalitarian society.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that PPP has provided constitutional guarantees to the rights for the non-Muslim Pakistanis and gave unprecedented representation in the Parliament and Party organizations.

He assured that every Pakistani was free to celebrate and perform his or her religious ceremonies and festivals in a secure environment.

