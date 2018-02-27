Gwadar holds potential to become the next Dubai, British Newspaper reports

Gwadar is a significant asset for Pakistan and China and holds the potential to become the next Dubai in future, a British newspaper predicted, adding that the sea port would build alliance between Pakistan and China that could up-end the entire balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

The report came after citing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan, which iterated that the bilateral infrastructure and planning contract will prove beneficial to the neighboring countries, Telegraph published on Saturday.



According to the source, Pakistan faced an imminent blackout which could effectively be solved with a genuine plan to fix the discrepancies in delivery and communication of the difference in the need and provision of electricity resources.

â€œThe demand and supply gap was widening by the day and there was not a single power station under construction,â€ the article mentions.

The newspaper drew envisage that the Gwadar East-Bay Expressway will do good as the economic corridor backs Pakistan in its lack of $30 to 35 billion to proceed such working.

â€œWe calculated we needed $30 to 35 billion to fix it, and there was no way Pakistan could generate that kind of money. Thatâ€™s what prompted us towards the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,â€ Governor of Sindh, Muhammed Zubair, also one of the architects of the scheme, told The Telegraph.

The article speaks about the China-Pakistan handshake over the entire national economy, where China has committed $62 billion to the initiative in plowing a fine infrastructure plan for the seaport to turn it into a mega transporter to the European countries.



The Telegraphs has hinted at the possibility that CPEC will turn out to raise a massive opportunity in changing the balance of power in Asia; keeping that China is keen to maintain its position among countries neighboring the Arabian Sea â€“ including the setting up of its splinter ports in Myanmar and Sri Lanka to ensure the safety of freight ships.

â€œThe deal goes something like this: Pakistan gets massive and much needed infrastructure investment while China gets access to warm water port 350 miles from the Straits of Hormuz - a key part of its â€œone belt one roadâ€ initiative to develop commercial logistics links with Europe.â€

â€œSo I would not question that they have far more objectives than a win-win for China and Pakistan in economic terms. They want to compete with the United States. This gives them the security leverage that they desperately need,â€ the Governor added who advised the government on tax and economic reform.



