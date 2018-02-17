WhatsApp to go ahead with 'full feature' money transfer service in India

MUMBAI: WhatsApp will launch a â€œfull featureâ€ inter-bank money transfer service in India, its biggest market, after a test involving a million users, National Payments Corp of India said.



Fridayâ€™s statement marks the de facto official launch of WhatsAppâ€™s new service as NPCI is the body set up by the central bank and lenders to oversee payment services.

WhatsApp launched a limited service in India, where it has more than 200 million users, last week. This uses customersâ€™ phone numbers linked to bank accounts to facilitate payments and marks the first global foray into money transfers by the Facebook-owned firm.

Four banks will join United Payments Interface (UPI) - which powers the payments service - for WhatsApp, NPCI said. At present, Indiaâ€™s third-biggest lender ICICI Bank processes the fund transfers on WhatsApp, the application shows.

WhatsAppâ€™s popularity in India is likely to pose a threat to established players, but it is entering a competitive market after Alphabet Incâ€™s Google launched a payments app last year to compete with local players.

The countryâ€™s cashless economy got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned old high-value currency notes in late 2016, leading to a surge in online payment providers such as homegrown player Paytm, the biggest in India.

Paytm, which is backed by Alibaba and SoftBank expressed concerns about the security of WhatsAppâ€™s new payments service in a statement released on Friday.