Interactive spy museum opens its doors in New York

The world of espionage is now ready to be experienced by spy aficionados after the launch of an interactive spy museum that sheds light on a number of experiences through several activities held in different parts of the museum.



Situated in New York Cityâ€™s Times Square, the Skyscape museum opened for public and has enticed a number of people, giving them a chance to grind their own spying skills.

The museum has been vigilantly designed by experts to create an authentic experience.

Skyscape features espionage in various forms that include code breaking, investigative journalism, modern day hacking, storytelling and a range of customized occurrences.

The 60,000-square-foot area lets people start their own spy challenge or try their hand at something unusual like surveillance, deception, encryption or special ops.

The exclusive museum also permits people to test their lying skills in its interrogation booth or make instantaneous decisions to assess their reflective sense.

Entry tickets are readily available for purchase online that cost $39 for adults with discounts available for children under 12.

The interactive museum is open for business throughout the week from 10am to 8 pm.