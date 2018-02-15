Thu February 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Pak Army destroys Indian post targeting innocent civilians along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops have destroyed Indian Army post which was targeting innocent citizens in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

According to ISPR, military’s media wing, five Indian soldiers were also killed and as many injured.

Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly, the ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, a Pakistani civilian was martyred when Indian forces targeted a school children van in Battal Sector along the LoC.

Pakistani school van driver martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

The military spokesman termed targeting van carrying school children violation of Geneva Convention and ceasefire understanding.

In a twitter message, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across Line of Control continued terrorising civilians as the van driver embraced shahadat when the Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on the school children van in Battal sector.

