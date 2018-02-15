Pakistani school van driver martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: A Pakistani civilian was martyred when Indian forces targeted a school children van in Battal Sector along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said.
In a twitter message, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across Line of Control continued terrorising civilians as the van driver embraced shahadat when the Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on the school children van in Battal sector.
The military spokesman termed targeting van carrying school children violation of Geneva Convention and ceasefire understanding.
Major General Asif Ghafoor also shared a video in which Indian terror is described by a girl student inside school van targetted today in Battal Sector.
