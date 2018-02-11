Sun February 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as convener MQM-P

KARACHI: The Rabita Committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P). in a dramatic move, has removed Dr Farooq Sattar as convener of the party.

This was announced by deputy convener of the MQM-P and a member of the Rabita Committee Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hasan at a press conference here at Bahadurabad on Sunday.

However, he clarified that Farooq Sattar will remain in the party as its member.

The Rabita Committee took this vital decision on various charges against Dr Farooq Sattar and stated that he tried to become an authoritarian ruler of the party.

Kh Izhar further said that Farooq Sattar had violated the constitution of the party by crossing his authorities.

He added that he had also made various amendments in the constitution of the MQM-P.

Kh Izhar told the media that the new convener of the party will be chosen in the Rabita Committee meeting, which will be presided over by senior deputy convener Aamer Khan.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two women among three injured by Indian shelling across LOC

Two women among three injured by Indian shelling across LOC
'Love Thy Neighbor': India-Pak in discourse at KLF '18.

'Love Thy Neighbor': India-Pak in discourse at KLF '18.
The cat is out of the bag: Farooq Sattar comments on his removal

The cat is out of the bag: Farooq Sattar comments on his removal
KLF-18: Sharmeen Obaid urges the need to nurture young voices

KLF-18: Sharmeen Obaid urges the need to nurture young voices
Load More load more