Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as convener MQM-P

KARACHI: The Rabita Committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement â€“ Pakistan (MQM-P). in a dramatic move, has removed Dr Farooq Sattar as convener of the party.

This was announced by deputy convener of the MQM-P and a member of the Rabita Committee Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hasan at a press conference here at Bahadurabad on Sunday.

However, he clarified that Farooq Sattar will remain in the party as its member.

The Rabita Committee took this vital decision on various charges against Dr Farooq Sattar and stated that he tried to become an authoritarian ruler of the party.

Kh Izhar further said that Farooq Sattar had violated the constitution of the party by crossing his authorities.

He added that he had also made various amendments in the constitution of the MQM-P.

Kh Izhar told the media that the new convener of the party will be chosen in the Rabita Committee meeting, which will be presided over by senior deputy convener Aamer Khan.



