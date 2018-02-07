Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for its â€˜professionalismâ€™ by bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law in Mashal Khan lynching and rape and murder of four-year-old Asma of Mardan cases.



Imran Khanâ€™s statement came following the verdict by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) which handed down death sentence to a man and life sentence to five others in the murder case of Mashal Khan, who was lynched by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University last year over allegations of blasphemy.

Imran Khan tweeted, â€œKP police has once again shown it's professionalism by bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law. This is the first time in Pakistan where police has been successful in bringing the main accused plus other mob members to justice.â€

PTI Chief went on to say, â€œBoth the Asma and Mashal cases have shown how a professional, model police force goes about its work efficiently and delivers solid results, despite media and political criticism. KP police is a role model for other provinces to emulate.â€

A week earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing suo motu notice case of the brutal murder of Asma Rani â€“ a medical college student â€“ in Kohat observed that the failure to catch the culprit involved in the rape and murder of four-year-old Asma was a clear sign of incompetency of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Chief Justice Saqib observed that he heard a lot about the efficiency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police; however, the failure to arrest the culprit was a clear sign of incompetency.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Chief Justice asked the DIG as to whether any progress was made in arresting the culprit, to which he replied that efforts were under way to capture him.

What efforts are under way, the Chief Justice asked and said there seems to be no proper mechanism evolved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for conducting an investigation and arresting criminals.

â€œWhere are those intelligence sources which the police opt for nabbing the culprit,â€ the chief justice questioned. The chief justice remarked that the suspect was said to be a relative of a PTI leader and questioned how he was able to flee the country.