Wed February 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 7, 2018

Share

One gets death, five life sentence, 25 four-year jail term in Mashal Khan murder case

One gets death, five life sentence, 25 four-year jail term in Mashal Khan murder case

Read More

KP police arrest suspect involved in rape and murder of Mardan's four years old Asma

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved Asma rape and murder...

Read More
Advertisement

Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for its ‘professionalism’ by bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law in Mashal Khan lynching and rape and murder of four-year-old Asma of Mardan cases.

Imran Khan’s statement came following the verdict by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) which handed down death sentence to a man and life sentence to five others in the murder case of Mashal Khan, who was lynched by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University last year over allegations of blasphemy.

One gets death, five life sentence, 25 four-year jail term in Mashal Khan murder case

HARIPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday handed down death sentence to a man and life sentence to five others in the murder case of Mashal Khan  who was lynched by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan...

Imran Khan tweeted, “KP police has once again shown it's professionalism by bringing a murderous mob under the ambit of the law. This is the first time in Pakistan where police has been successful in bringing the main accused plus other mob members to justice.”

PTI Chief went on to say, “Both the Asma and Mashal cases have shown how a professional, model police force goes about its work efficiently and delivers solid results, despite media and political criticism. KP police is a role model for other provinces to emulate.”

KP police arrest suspect involved in rape and murder of Mardan's four years old Asma

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved Asma rape and murder case.Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsood, and Regional Police Officer Mardan Mian Saeed...

A week earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing suo motu notice case of the brutal murder of Asma Rani – a medical college student – in Kohat observed that the failure to catch the culprit involved in the rape and murder of four-year-old Asma was a clear sign of incompetency of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Chief Justice Saqib observed that he heard a lot about the efficiency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police; however, the failure to arrest the culprit was a clear sign of incompetency.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Chief Justice asked the DIG as to whether any progress was made in arresting the culprit, to which he replied that efforts were under way to capture him.

What efforts are under way, the Chief Justice asked and said there seems to be no proper mechanism evolved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for conducting an investigation and arresting criminals.

“Where are those intelligence sources which the police opt for nabbing the culprit,” the chief justice questioned. The chief justice remarked that the suspect was said to be a relative of a PTI leader and questioned how he was able to flee the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters
Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar

Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar
Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea
Army’s top brass says Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace

Army’s top brass says Indian ceasefire violations detrimental to peace
Load More load more