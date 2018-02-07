Wed February 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One gets death, five life sentence, 25 four-year jail term in Mashal Khan murder case

HARIPUR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed down death sentence to a man and life sentence to five others in the murder case of Mashal Khan  who was lynched by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University last year over allegations of blasphemy. 

The verdict in the case was announced at the Haripur Jail by  ATC judge Fazl-e-Subhan.

The judge  awarded 25 persons four-years   imprisonment each.

Citing sources from Haripur Jail,  Geo News reported 26 others suspects were exonerated by the judge.

61 people were nominated in the brutal lynching of the student out of which 58 were  arrested including Imran, a suspect who admitted to firing shots at the slain.

Three suspects including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Tehseel Councilor Arif, Sabir Mayar, a leader of a student organization and Assad Zia, an employee of the university still remain at large.

The verdict was reserved on January 27 by ATC judge Fazal Subhan.

The court held 25 hearings from September 2017 to January 2018 during which 68 witnesses recorded their statements.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters

PEMRA issues reminder of Valentine’s Day ban to broadcasters
Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar

Aseefa to contest upcoming elections from Lyari, Tando Allahyar
Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’

Imran praises KP police for its ‘professionalism’
Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in North Arabian Sea
Load More load more