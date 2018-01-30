We told police, Aftab Alam about life threats but received no help, Asam Rani’s sister says

LONDON: Sister of murdered Asma Rani has said that both the Khybe Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) and President of PTI Kohat district Aftab Alam knew about life threats to her sister but did absolutely nothing to stop Mujahid Afridi from killing her.



Asma Raniâ€™s sister Sofia Rani made extraordinary revelation in an interview here in West London where she shared full details of the terror her family has had to face over a long period of time at the hands of influential Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district Aftab Alam.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student in Kohat, was shot on Saturday afternoon, 120 miles west of the capital Islamabad, by Mujahid Afridi who comes from an influential family and used his clout to openly threaten Asma Rani for turning down a marriage proposal. Footage has emerged showing Asma Rani in hospital shortly before her death, naming Mujahid Afridi as her killer.

Sofia Rani said that her sister faced a constant campaign of harassment and threats from Mujahid Afridi but no one came to their rescue despite the fact that she, her sister and her family spoke to Aftab Alam, begging for help at least three times.

â€œMujahid Afridi came to our house and issued threats to me, my family and my sister. We informed the police about these threats but no action was taken because he belongs to a rich family and we are a poor family. I have heard that policemen have been talking how rich Mujahid Afridi is,â€ said Sofia Rani, adding that Tabdeeli slogan by PTI is just a slogan and KP police takes action only against poor people who have no clout and resources.

She said that the KP police could have arrested Mujahid Afridi if they had wished to but they chose not to. She said that while on her death bed breathing last, her sister named the killer as Mujahid Afridi. â€œI asked Asma to speak to Aftab Alam and tell him what his nephew was doing. She told who her killer was and she never recovered after that. Aftab Alam should have asked the hospital staff if she spoke after that or not. â€œThe police had 6 hours to act before Afridi took flight to Saudi and name of the killer was known but no action was taken.â€

Sofia Rani revealed that her sister called Aftab Alam and cried for help against his nephew but nothing was done. â€œMy sister told me that Mujahid Afridi harassed her, chased and terrorised. She told Aftab Alam she faced death threats from his nephew, told him she didnâ€™t want to marry him. I got number of Mujahid Afridi and family and from London I called them and requested them to stop harassing my sister. Instead, they threatened that they will harm me in London. He told me not to interfere.â€

My sister told Aftab Alam that his nephew will kill her but he didnâ€™t move. â€œMy sister told how she was going to Abbotabad one day when Mujahid Afridi made attempt on her on the way and snatched her purse. We told Aftab Alalm but we didnâ€™t get a response. My mum even spoke to a police officer. We didnâ€™t know she will be killed. We could never think that Asma will be killed in the cruelest manner in front of our family home.â€

Sofia said her sister didnâ€™t want to get married because she aspired to be a medical specialist. â€œShe wanted to fulfill her dreams of becoming a doctor, she had big plannings, she dreamt for us too, she wanted to come to UK for specialisation after getting medical degree. She didnâ€™t want to get married.â€Â

She said her sisterâ€™s murder was pre-planned and Mujahid Afridi had support and planning and thatâ€™s the reason why he already had visa for Saudi Arabia.

Sofia Rani said: â€œWe voted for Imran Khan because we thought heâ€™s our Pashtoon brother and he will do something for us but he has done nothing for us. Look at what happened to Zainab, Naqeeb and then to my sister. If these leaders canâ€™t give us justice they shouldnâ€™t ask for our votes.â€

Sofia Rania appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and Imran Khan to play their role in getting her family protection. She said Mujahid Afridi must be brought back from Saudi Arabia and her family in Kohat must be provided protection because Mujahid Afrdiâ€™s family is influential and powerful.

Afridiâ€™s brother Sadiq Ullah has been arrested by the police and Afridi is believed to have travelled straight to Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad after committing the crime, boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia that evening. A red notice has been issued by Interpol for his arrest by Pakistani police.