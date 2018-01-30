Tue January 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

CJ takes suo motu notice of Asma Rani's murder

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Tuesday took suo motu notice of murder of female medical student in Kohat, who was allegedly shot dead by a nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's local leader.

Asma Rani, a third year student of medical college in Abbottabad, was shot reportedly killed  Mujahidullah Afirdi for refusing marriage purposeful on January 28.

The chief justice took suo motu notice during the hearing of a case pertaining to rape and murder of four years old Asma from Mardan.

The chief justice said he has heard that the suspect was a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and inquired as to how he managed to flee  the country.

He sought a report from KP Police IG Salahudin Mehsood within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Kohat told media that Siddique Afridi, another suspect nominated in the FIR and a brother of the Mujahidullah Afridi, has been arrested.

He said that efforts were underway to arrest the culprit through Interpol.

