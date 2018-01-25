CPEC made Pakistan part of 'Belt and Road Initiative': PM





ZURICH: Speaking in 'Belt and Road Impact' session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would play a major role in connectingÂ countries and civilizations to share prosperity.



On the forum, PM said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) made Pakistan the most visible part of the Belt and Road Impact (BRI), adding that the project would result in freer movement of people and greater cultural interaction between the countries.

Highlighting the significance ofÂ CPEC, which is part of BRI, Abbasi said that projects under the initiative include power plants, highways, modernization of railways and ports, construction of airports and setting up of economic zones for export growth, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM also held meetings with CEOs of leading multinational organisations in Davos.Â

PM-Bill Gates meeting



Meeting with Co- Chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, Prime Minister discussed avenues of partnership in health, education and other social sectors. AbbasiÂ appreciated the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for its initiativesÂ in Pakistan, particularly for the Polio Eradication Programme.







Commending the continued commitment of the government of Pakistan in achieving the objective, Gates expressed hope that all the stakeholders will make the final push to achieve the cherished goal of complete eradication of polio from the remaining parts of the country, read a press release.



"We are focused on social sector reforms and the recent major initiatives of our government in health and education (sectors) would certainly benefit people in general and the poor and vulnerable in particular," said Abbasi.

The prime minister also apprised about the progress made by Directorate of National Savings that has partnered with Karandaaz Pakistan to digitize over 7 million accounts and certificate holders among which more than half of them are women.



Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

Abbasi meetsÂ PresidentÂ of AIIB

Meeting with the President of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun in Davos, PM said that funding water storage dams in FATA region would help in the seamless reintegration, adding that uplift of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) region is a major priority for the Government of Pakistan.

He also sought the support of AIIB for implementation of some of shovel-ready projects in water conservation, infrastructure, and energy sectors.



Pakistan is one of the founding members of the bank, which boasts a capital of US$ 100 billion.Â



Abbasi willÂ hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, representatives ofÂ the leading multinational organisations during his trip.