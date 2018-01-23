Tue January 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 23, 2018

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar's bid to flee abroad foiled


ISLAMABAD:  Authorities at the  airport  on Tuesday barred former Malir SSP Rao Anwar from travelling abroad, Geo TV reported.

The officer  accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter was stopped at the Islamabad's Benazir International Airport by the officials  of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the FIA, the former SSP had sent his traveling documents through one of  his companions for clearance at the airport but there were rejected by the officials.

It was not immediately clear whether Rao Anwar was also present at the airport.

According to the  FIA,  Rao Anwar has not been taken into custody. Some private TV channels claimed that the officer was offloaded from aircraft that was about to fly.

They said he was  trying to leave the country  amid the police investigation into  the killing of the youth  which sparked countrywide protests against him.

The outrage over the killing  prompted the Pakistan  People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to issue  instructions for the inquiry. 

The initial findings  disputed all the claims which Rao Anwar made  to portray the deceased as  a criminal.


