Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar's bid to flee abroad foiled





ISLAMABAD: Authorities at the airport on Tuesday barred former Malir SSP Rao Anwar from travelling abroad, Geo TV reported.

The officer accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter was stopped at the Islamabad's Benazir International Airport by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the FIA, the former SSP had sent his traveling documents through one of his companions for clearance at the airport but there were rejected by the officials.

It was not immediately clear whether Rao Anwar was also present at the airport.

According to the FIA, Rao Anwar has not been taken into custody. Some private TV channels claimed that the officer was offloaded from aircraft that was about to fly.

They said he was trying to leave the country amid the police investigation into the killing of the youth which sparked countrywide protests against him.



The outrage over the killing prompted the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to issue instructions for the inquiry.Â

The initial findings disputed all the claims which Rao Anwar made to portray the deceased as a criminal.