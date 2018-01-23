Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar's bid to flee abroad foiled





ISLAMABAD:Â Authorities at theÂ airportÂ on Tuesday barred former Malir SSP Rao Anwar from travelling abroad, Geo TV reported.

The officerÂ accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged encounter was stopped at the Islamabad's Benazir International Airport by the officialsÂ of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to the FIA, the former SSP had sent his traveling documents through one ofÂ his companions for clearance at the airport but there were rejected by the officials.

It was not immediately clear whether Rao Anwar was also present at the airport.

According to theÂ FIA,Â Rao Anwar has not been taken into custody. Some private TV channels claimed that the officer was offloaded from aircraft that was about to fly.

They said he wasÂ trying to leave the countryÂ amid the police investigation intoÂ the killing of the youthÂ which sparked countrywide protests against him.



The outrage over the killingÂ prompted the PakistanÂ People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to issueÂ instructions for the inquiry.Â

The initial findingsÂ disputed all the claims which Rao Anwar madeÂ to portray the deceased asÂ a criminal.



