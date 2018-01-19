Fri January 19, 2018
National

our correspodent
January 19, 2018

First batch of Pak Students completes Chinese language course in Beijing


BEIJING: The first batch of 66 students under the initiate of “Shahbaz Sharif Chinese Language Scholarship Program” has successfully completed their language course at Beijing Language and Culture University.

Addressing to the graduation ceremony held in the honor of students who rewarded CM’s Chinese Language Scholarship Program, Pakistan Ambassador in China Masood Khalid said, people to people connectivity is the crucial aspect of bilateral relation between two countries to promote culture.

“These students are useful assets for both countries and a bridge in promoting bilateral cooperation not only in education but also in the context of China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC)” he added.

Talking with The News Dr Rauf-i-Azam voice chancellor of University of Education Lahore said that the language training will also help students to understand Chinese counterparts working in Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Tahir Khan additional director university of Education Lahore  shared his view point on the occasion, saying that  the  initiative  will help to reduce communication gap between two friendly nations, adding the total 495 students were sent to China to learn the  language, while the first batch of 66 students successfully conducted the  training course.

Graduated student Aasma Razzaq from Jhelum  appreciated CM’s Punjab inactivates, sayin; “Now I’m able to find suitable job in Pakistan thanks to Shahbaz Sharif who is taking care of youngsters.”

Malik Usama Hamid from Sharaq-Pur Sharif  was  also optimistic to get good job in Pakistan after completing the Chinese Language.

