DNA Act to be formed to curb physical abuse against children minister

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has said DNA Act will be made to curb the physical abuse against children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of a 20-member committee formed for protection of children and elimination of crimes against children at civil secretariat on Saturday.

He said that under DNA Act, thorough DNA data would be formulated so that accused involved in physical abuse of children could be quickly identified.

He said the data would be saved in Forensic Science Agency, adding that the agency had already a huge capacity of saving data.

He said:" Children are our future and the government would turn no stone unturned for their protection".

The minister said that Zainab was a daughter of the nation and the culprits involved in the crime would be taken to task.

The meeting discussed existing laws related to children and various recommendations to avoid such incidents in future.

The emphasis was made to evolve recommendations which would help in creating awareness against crimes related to children, to make positive change in the curriculum of children besides making an effective legislation against the children crimes.

The minister said that the system implemented in world regarding the protection of children would be harmonized with our social values to seek benefit from it.

Rana Sanaullah formulated two committees which had been given a task to prepare final recommendations in one week.

He said these recommendations would be presented to the chief minister and after his approval the implementation on the recommendations would be ensured.

Earlier, IG Punjab, Additional IG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh briefed the meeting about the Zainab incident and apprised about the efforts made to arrest the accused.