Fri January 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 5, 2018

3 injured in Indian firing at Working Boundary
India face fierce examination in S Africa series

CAPE TOWN: India´s status as the world´s number one Test team will face a fierce examination...

Indian firing along LoC leaves two Pakistani women injured: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), injuring two Pakistani women, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, Indian troops opened fire in the civilian areas of Nezapir sector along the LoC.

Two women were injured in the firing incident, the military said.

On Thursday, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing at the working boundary, injuring three Pakistani citizens in Zafarwal Sector.

The ISPR said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to enemy's firing by targeting its border posts, killing one Indian soldier and injuring two others.

