Fri December 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 29, 2017

Pakistan calls for action against anti-Pakistan slogans on New York cabs


NEW YORK: After London and Geneva, another attempt  of controversial anti-Pakistan advertisements have appeared on yellow taxicabs in New York to defame the country.

Pakistan High commission has taken up the issue with US government to immediately stop displaying of anti-Pakistan propaganda on New York taxicabs, which are a violation of the UN Charter.

The New York campaign has kicked-off with more than 100 taxis carrying adverts with the anti Pakistan slogans.

The new controversial anti-Pakistan advertisement appeared in over 100 cabs in New York just days after a similar campaign on London taxicabs and buses drew strong condemnation from Islamabad.

