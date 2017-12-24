Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 22, 2017

Pak Army Captain, sepoy martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

Three FC soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Three Frontiers Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in cross-border firing by terrorists from Afghanistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, the militants launched cross-border attack on FC troops busy in construction of new border post at Shunkrai near Pak-Afghan border in Mohmand Agency.

Three FC soldiers identified as Havaldar Muneer Khan, Lance Naik Irshad Hussain and Sepoy Haq Nawaz Khan embraced shahadat in the firing, said the ISPR.

The protection party of Pakistani troops responded befittingly and killed five terrorists while as many injured.

Fleeing terrorist were seen carrying back dead bodies and injured.

Pakistan has been paying price of Afghan forces’ capacity lack /ungoverned spaces on Afghan side of the Border, the ISPR said.

