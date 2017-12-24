‘Allies do not put each other on notice’, Pakistan reacts to Pence’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Strongly reacting to US Vice President Mike Penceâ€™s remarks, Pakistan has said that allies do not put each other on notice.



In a statement Foreign Office Spokesman said, allies do not put each other on notice. On notice should be those factors responsible for exponential increase in drug production, expansion of ungoverned spaces, industrial scale corruption, breakdown of governance, and letting Daesh gain a foothold in Afghanistan.

Also focus should be on creating peace and reconciliation mechanisms, the spokesman said and added that â€œFinally, externalizing blame should be put on notice.â€

Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said that Penceâ€™s statement is at variance with the extensive conversations we have had with the US Administration.

Soon after the UNGA rejected Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israel capital, the US Vice President Mike Pence landed in Afghanistan for an unannounced visit on Thursday night to meet with Afghan leadership and rally US troops for his first trip to the country as vice president.

In an apparent warning to Pakistan during his visit to Afghanistan, Pence said; "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our efforts in Afghanistan. The days to shelter terrorists have gone. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists.

"I believe victory is closer than ever before," US media quoted Pence as saying during his meeting with troops.

According to reports, Pence and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the changes to the US strategy in Afghanistan, progress against Taliban militants and terrorist groups and the country's delicate political state of affairs.

About an hour and a half later, Pence was back on the military base in Bagram to rally several hundred US troops, thanking them for their service during the holiday season and taking the chance to tout the direction of the new US strategy, US Media reported.