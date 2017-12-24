IHC stays proceedings against Dar till January 17





ISLAMABAD: A divisionÂ bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the accountability court from proceeding against Ishaq Dar in a corruption reference till January 17.

The orders came as the bench comprising Justice Athar Minhallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition against accountability court decision to issue arrest warrants against Dar and declare him proclaimed absconder.

Qazi Misbah, Darâ€™s lawyer, told the bench that his client was ill and seeking treatment in London.Â

He said proceedings against Dar continues despite medical certificate have been submitted to the accountability court.

He said the accountability court continues to record statements of witnesses in the absence of his client, praying the bench to stop the court from proceedings.

The lawyer also rejected the impression that his client was running from the trial, saying Dar was in London for treatment and wants trial through his representative.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Imran Shafique said the suspect had no such illness that could prevent him from returning to Pakistan. He said statements are being recorded under criminal procedure.

Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb asked the prosecutor how could a suspect be declared proclaimed absconder without being given 30-day time for appearance.

After hearing arguments from both the parties, the IHC bench stayed the proceedings against Ishaq Dar till January 17.Â Â