Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Explosion rocks Afghan capital near political gathering, 7 dead

Explosion rocks Afghan capital near political gathering, 7 dead

KABUL: At least seven people were killed and many wounded in a suicide bomb blast  in the Afghan capital on Thursday near a gathering of supporters of regional leader Atta Mohammad Noor, according to the interior ministry.

Noor is the governor of the northern province of Balkh and a leader of the mainly ethnic Tajik Jamiat-i-Islami party.

The explosion was the latest in a wave of violence in Afghanistan that has killed and wounded thousands of civilians this year.

Political tensions are up as politicians have begun jockeying for position ahead of presidential elections expected in 2019.

A spokesman for the interior ministry said the suicide bomber approached a hotel hosting the gathering in the Khair Khana district of Kabul, on foot.

The dead included five policemen and two civilians, and many more were wounded.

President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday sacked the chairman of the Independent Election Commission, raising doubts over whether parliamentary and council ballots scheduled for next year will take place as planned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Give me a break - I´m not a cricket robot, says Kohli

Give me a break - I´m not a cricket robot, says Kohli
Angelina Jolie condemns sexual violence against Rohingya women refugees

Angelina Jolie condemns sexual violence against Rohingya women refugees
Britain preparing to transfer 400 million pounds to Iran - Telegraph newspaper

Britain preparing to transfer 400 million pounds to Iran - Telegraph newspaper
Deadly roads make for bumpy ride in India´s tech hub

Deadly roads make for bumpy ride in India´s tech hub
Load More load more