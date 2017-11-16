Pakistan reach U-19 Asia Cup final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan on Thursday qualified for the final of under-19 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final under Duck worth–Lewis (D/L) method.
Batting first Bangladesh set Pakistan a 274-run target.
Pakistan secured the place in the final by achieving the revised target of 199 in 39 overs for the loss of five wickets. The Pakistan Cricket Board applauded the team on Twitter.
Pakistan reach ACC U19 Youth Asia Cup final in Malaysia by beating Bangladesh on D/L method in the first semi-final. Well done Boys in Green! pic.twitter.com/oZ6v0vofH4— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 16, 2017
Kuala Lumpur: Pakistan on Thursday qualified for the final of under-19 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final under Duck worth–Lewis (D/L) method.
Batting first Bangladesh set Pakistan a 274-run target.
Pakistan secured the place in the final by achieving the revised target of 199 in 39 overs for the loss of five wickets. The Pakistan Cricket Board applauded the team on Twitter.
Pakistan reach ACC U19 Youth Asia Cup final in Malaysia by beating Bangladesh on D/L method in the first semi-final. Well done Boys in Green! pic.twitter.com/oZ6v0vofH4— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) November 16, 2017
Comments