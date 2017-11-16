Thu November 16, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Pakistan reach U-19 Asia Cup final

Kuala Lumpur:  Pakistan on Thursday qualified for the final of  under-19 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final under Duck worth–Lewis (D/L) method. 

Batting first Bangladesh set Pakistan a 274-run target.

Pakistan secured the place in the final by achieving the revised target of  199 in 39 overs for the loss of five wickets. The Pakistan Cricket Board applauded the team on Twitter.

 

