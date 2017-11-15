Scotland prepares ice sculptures ahead of winter Christmas celebration

What better way of welcoming winter than a museum full of ice sculptors awaiting visitors. One such museum has reached its completion stage in Edinburgh's traditional Christmas market.

Ice sculptors of fairies, pixies, kelpies, Loch Ness Monster, Mary Queen of Scots will be set up in this exhibition that will run from 17 November to 6th January 2018.

These sculptures are also aimed at reviving Scottish folklore, history and legends.

The temperatures inside these tents where these sculptures come to life are maintained at minus eight to ten Celsius and are full of ice. So visitors need to go prepared to enter this exhibition.

Organisers claim it to be one of the biggest event in UK attracting visitors from across the world.