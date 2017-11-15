Wed November 15, 2017
World

AFP
November 15, 2017

African Union says Zimbabwe crisis ´seems like coup´

CONAKRY: The head of the African Union on Wednesday said the crisis in Zimbabwe "seems like a coup" and called on the military to halt their actions and submit to constitutional order.

Alpha Conde, who is also Guinea´s president, said the AU condemned the actions of top brass in the southern African nation as "clearly soldiers trying to take power by force".a

