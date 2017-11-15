African Union says Zimbabwe crisis ´seems like coup´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CONAKRY: The head of the African Union on Wednesday said the crisis in Zimbabwe "seems like a coup" and called on the military to halt their actions and submit to constitutional order.
Alpha Conde, who is also Guinea´s president, said the AU condemned the actions of top brass in the southern African nation as "clearly soldiers trying to take power by force".a
CONAKRY: The head of the African Union on Wednesday said the crisis in Zimbabwe "seems like a coup" and called on the military to halt their actions and submit to constitutional order.
Alpha Conde, who is also Guinea´s president, said the AU condemned the actions of top brass in the southern African nation as "clearly soldiers trying to take power by force".a
Comments