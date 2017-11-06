Paradise Papers: Queen should apologize if tax evasion proved, says Corbyn

LONDON: The Leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has suggested the Queens hould apologise for using overseas tax havens if they were used to avoid taxation in the UK. British media reported.

According to reports, The Labour leader was asked at the CBI conference whether the Queen should apologise for her overseas investments.

He said, anyone putting money into tax havens for the purposes of avoidance should "not just apologise for it, recognise what it does to our society".

It comes after a leak of confidential papers from Bermuda revealed the secret offshore investments of the rich and famous, including the Queen.

While, Mr Corbyn's spokesman later clarified his comments, saying the Labour leader did not specifically call on the Queen to apologise but thought "anyone who puts money into a tax haven to avoid paying tax should acknowledge the damage it does to society".

Mr Corbyn called for a full inquiry, public lists of company ownership, and a new tax enforcement unit to tackle tax evasion.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster said: "We operate a number of investments and a few of these are with overseas funds. All of our investments are fully audited and legitimate.

"The Queen voluntarily pays tax on any income she receives from the Duchy."