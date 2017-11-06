Amitabh, Indian minister, Sanjay Dutt’s wife among those named in Paradise Papers

NEW DEHLI: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists-led investigation of Paradise Papers revealed the names of 714 Indians having offshore accounts which include Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachan, an Indian minister, wife of film star Sanjay Dutt and tainted business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

The ICIJ on Sunday released a database of around 13.4 million documents revealing over 25,000 companies owned by the world's rich and influential individuals.

With 19 tax havens under their belt, Bermuda’s Appleby and Singapore’s Asiaciti have facilitated the “global rich and powerful”, siphon their money abroad.

According to the report, the investigation was carried out using the records that were mostly from Appleby, a 119-year-old law firm.



Appleby’s clientele reportedly includes several prominent corporate houses and companies that were under the radar of Indian authorities for financial irregularities.

Karti Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot’s names have appeared in the list as well for being associated with Ziquista Healthcare. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s name too surfaced in relation to the same company.

Leading Indian corporates in the database reportedly include Jindal Steel, Apollo Tyres, Havells, Hindujas, Emaar MGF, Videocon, the Hiranandani Group and D S Construction.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s name has also reportedly surfaced in the Paradise Papers data. The actor’s name had earlier appeared in the Panama Papers. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt is one of the individuals named in the massive leak.

According to the Indian Express, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha’s name appeared due to his past association with the Omidyar Network.

Tainted liquour baron who is among the ‘most wanted’ list for several financial irregularities, also features in the data leak in connection with the sale of his company United Spirits Limited India.