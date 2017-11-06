Inzamam joins Lahore Qalandars as an adviser

LAHORE: Pakistan Chief Selector and former team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has joined Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars as an adviser to improve the skills of the young and upcoming players.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Chairman Lahore Qalandars Rana Fawad welcomed Inzamam-ul-Haq to the team, saying that Inzamam's induction will be a source of guidance for the young and new talents.

While Speaking on the occasion, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is proud to become a member of Lahore Qalandars.

Commenting on the development, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said that Inzamam is definitely one of the great players who has played this game.