Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bahrain warns citizens against travel to Lebanon

Bahrain warns citizens against travel to Lebanon

DUBAI:  Bahrain on Sunday urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon and advised those already in the country to leave immediately for their safety.

"Due to the current conditions and developments in Lebanon, the foreign ministry asks citizens present in Lebanon to leave immediately and exercise extreme caution," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon "for their own safety and to avoid any dangers they might encounter".

It gave no further details on the nature of any threat.

Its warning came a day after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation.

Speaking from the Saudi capital Riyadh, Hariri cited Iran´s "grip" on the country and threats to his life.

His surprise withdrawal from a government that also includes Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah risked plunging the already fragile country deeper into turmoil.

Manama has declared Hezbollah a terrorist group and repeatedly accused it of involvement in violent attacks in the tiny Gulf kingdom.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Five dead, thousands flee as floods hit Malaysia´s Penang

Five dead, thousands flee as floods hit Malaysia´s Penang
ICIJ set to release more documents tonight

ICIJ set to release more documents tonight
Muslim pizza delivery driver fighting for life after acid attack in London

Muslim pizza delivery driver fighting for life after acid attack in London
Saudi Arabia under King Salman

Saudi Arabia under King Salman
Load More load more