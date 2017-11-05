Indian skipper Kohli turns 29

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday turned 29 a day after New Zealand defeated his team in the second Twenty20 International against on Saturday.

The loss, however, couldn't mar the birthday celebrations. He was smeared with the birthday cake after the cake-cutting by his team mates.

The Indian skipper led his team to a remarkable nine-match winning streak in ODIs, equalling MS Dhoni's record of most number of consecutive wins as captain.

Kohli became the first Indian captain to tour-wash an opponent as India finished 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in the T20I.

He became the fastest to score 9000 runs (194 innings) and sixth Indian to do recently.

Kohli also toppled Ricky Ponting to become the player with most ODI centuries (32), only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).