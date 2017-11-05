Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Indian skipper Kohli turns 29

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Sunday turned 29 a day after New Zealand defeated his team in the second Twenty20 International against on Saturday. 

The loss, however, couldn't mar the birthday celebrations. He  was smeared with the birthday cake after the cake-cutting by his team mates.

The Indian skipper led his team to a remarkable nine-match winning streak in ODIs, equalling MS Dhoni's record of most number of consecutive wins as captain.

Kohli became the first Indian captain to tour-wash an opponent as India finished 3-0 in Tests, 5-0 in ODIs and 1-0 in the T20I.

He became the fastest to score 9000 runs (194 innings) and sixth Indian to do recently.

Kohli also toppled Ricky Ponting to become the player with most ODI centuries (32), only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49). 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

New Zealand beat India by 40 runs to level series

New Zealand beat India by 40 runs to level series
Qualifier Krajinovic stuns Isner to reach Paris final

Qualifier Krajinovic stuns Isner to reach Paris final
Vandeweghe downs Barty to reach Elite Trophy final

Vandeweghe downs Barty to reach Elite Trophy final
Munro ton fires N. Zealand to 196-2 in 2nd T20

Munro ton fires N. Zealand to 196-2 in 2nd T20
Load More load more