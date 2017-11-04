Ishaq Dar discharged from hospital in London

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been discharged from the West London hospital on Saturday.

Dar, who is suffering from a heart disease, will undergo another check up next week, sources said.

Doctors have advised Ishaq Dar to take complete rest.

The finance minister’s son Ali Dar and other family members are also in London to attend him.

Earlier, on Thursday an accountability court rejected a fresh application for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's exemption from court proceedings, upholding his bailable arrest warrants in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for owning assets beyond his means.

The court also endorsed NAB's move to freeze Dar's assets and properties based in Pakistan.