Sat November 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ishaq Dar discharged from hospital in London

Ishaq Dar discharged from hospital in London

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has been discharged from the West London hospital on Saturday.

Dar, who is suffering from a heart disease, will undergo another check up next week, sources said.

Doctors have advised Ishaq Dar to take complete rest.

The finance minister’s son Ali Dar and other family members are also in London to attend him.

Earlier, on Thursday an accountability court rejected a fresh application for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's exemption from court proceedings, upholding his bailable arrest warrants in a corruption reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for owning assets beyond his means.

The court also endorsed NAB's move to freeze Dar's assets and properties based in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Iqbal says only state can declare jihad

Iqbal says only state can declare jihad
PM Abbasi, Shehbaz discuss country's political situation

PM Abbasi, Shehbaz discuss country's political situation
Anti-Pak campaign on London cabs stopped

Anti-Pak campaign on London cabs stopped
PTV to telecast Urdu-dubbed Chinese drama

PTV to telecast Urdu-dubbed Chinese drama
Load More load more