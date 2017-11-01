Wed November 01, 2017
World

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

New York terror attack took place near Priyanka Chopra's home

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday said the New York terror attack took place just five blocks from her home as she drove back from work.

At least eight people were killed and 15 others inuered as a truck driver mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in the city’s first  deadly act of terror since September 11, 2001.

Priyanka Chopra took to twitter and said “This happened 5 blocks from my home ,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace”

 

The bollywood actress who is busy shooting for Quantic, American Television drama series in New York, offered her condolences to those affected by the attack.

  

