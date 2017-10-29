Saudi Arabia to issue tourist visas soon

DAMMAM: The Saudi government will soon start issuing tourist visas for the country.

In this connection, the government has approved a plan to begin issuing the visas, Arab News reported on Sunday.

The tourist visas, in the first phase, will only be available to groups of visitors through authorised tour operators.

Tabuk would become “a destination for tourists in the region, Jamal Al-Fakhri, a member of the Shoura Council and the executive committee of Tabuk Tourism Development Council told the paper.

The official added that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) would help promote tourism in the kingdom.

Al-Fakhri maintained there are many (potential) tour guides who are multilingual and ready to work in the field after meeting the requirements set by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

Rustam Al-Kubaisi, head of the SCTH’s Jizan branch, cited the Asir development project, the annual Souk Okaz in Ta’if, and the Farasan Islands as examples of tourism initiatives in the Kingdom, as well as museums and archaeological sites.