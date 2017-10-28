Kashmir could turn into Syria if radicalisation of youth picks up, warns interlocutor

NEW DELHI: India’s interlocutor for occupied Kashmir has said: “If radicalisation picks up in the valley, the situation will be like Yemen, Syria and Libya and finish the Kashmir society itself".

So, it is very important that everybody, all of us, contribute so that suffering of Kashmiris end," Dineshwar Sharma told a news agency, NDTV reported on Saturday.

Sharma, in a recent interview to NDTV also, had kept his focus sharply on reaching out to the Kashmiri youth.

"The youth and people of Kashmir have to realise what is good for them... I will make them realise that whether they should be working at the behest of some foreign power or they should be working for their own future," Sharma had said.

Every fourth Kashmiri, which makes 25 per cent of the population in the 18-29 age group, is unemployed, in contrast to the corresponding national average of 13 per cent.

On Friday (Oct 27), a "Black Day" was observed in the occupied Kashmir to protest the decades-old "Indian military occupation".