Fri October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed fourth most influential Asian in UK

LONDON: Britain just released this year's list of most influential Asian people in UK and things have taken a favorable turn with this for Muslims too.

While London mayor Sadiq Khan was ranked first on the list, British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed came in the fourth spot retaining a staggering position with the noticeable work he produces on-screen.

The list features the first three spots acquired by known politicians, with cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Priti Patel coming in at second and third spot respectively.

What is more exciting to see, however, is that Riz Ahmed has become the first and highest non-political public figure to be featured on such a prestigious list.

The famed actor, despite mustering many awards and accolades to his name, has been vocal about the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

Another addition to the exhaustive list of British actor's feat, Riz Ahmed won critical acclaim for his role in The Reluctant Fundamentalist. It was only recently that he won an Emmy award too.

