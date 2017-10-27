Man floats over South Africa using 100 helium filled balloons

British adventurer Tom Morgan reached heights of 8,000 ft above South Africa after spending two days filling the 100 balloons with helium to attach to a chair.

Tom Morgan flew 15.5 miles across South Africa and this two and a half hour flight took Morgan close to the approaches to Johannesburg Airport.

According to Morgan, It was an adventure he'd been planning for months.

He initially attempted to fly from Botswana three times but after several failed attempts, the challenge was moved to South Africa, north of Johannesburg using the last of his helium supply.



"The problem was finding a good weather window and it was difficult to protect the balloons as they kept bursting," Morgan said.

Tom's friend Matt Dickens said: "The guys tried three times before this in Botswana, but sadly gusts of wind shredded the balloons.

"The last successful attempt was the last of the helium supplies, so it was literally an all or nothing attempt."

He added: "Tom has been harping on about doing something with balloons for a few years now so.

While narrating the experience Morgan experienced, he said, "It was completely silent and the view was amazing." He added: "I didn't know what height the balloons would burst, or what the sun would do to them.

Tom wants to eventually set up a competitive helium balloon race in Africa.