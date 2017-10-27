Fri October 27, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Pakistani-origin taxi driver who admitted harassing Jemima walks free from court

Hassan Mahmood, a Pakistani taxi driver accused of harassing Jemima Khan, former wife of Imran Khan has received a suspended sentence, according to British media reports.

Sentencing Mahhmood to eight weeks prison, suspended for 18 months, a judge told him he had left Ms Khan "increasingly frightened" that he would come to her home.

Besides suspended sentence Mahhmood will also have to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The 27 year old taxi driver inundated Jemima Khan with more than 1,000 calls, texts and WhatsApp messages after she and friends used his taxi in June 2016.

Mahhmood got her phone number when she booked a ride through the Hailo app.

Isleworth Crown Court was told that Jemima Khan agreed to a graph with Mahhmood after he picked up her and friends from a jazz club on June 16 last year.

Days later Mahhmood, of Waltham Forest, London, began the campaign of harassment, using 18 different mobile phones to send 203 text messages, make 1,182 phone calls and send "loads of" WhatsApp messages.

In a victim impact statement Jemima, said: "The incident has made me incredibly anxious at times.

 Umar Ali, counsel for Hassan Mahmood, told media outside the court his client was "ashamed of his actions.

