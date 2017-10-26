Women-run restaurant in Quetta helping girls finance their education

A team of five women are breaking stereotypes in Hazara town of Quetta.

It is a refuge for women seeking a place to sit and hold conversation and enjoy some tasty food ranging from local Hazara delights to fast food options.

This women-run restaurant welcomes men and families too. Hameeda Ali, owner of the restaurant shares that she is playing her role to give women their due rights and opportunities. She also feels that the first step to women empowerment is their empowerment on financial grounds.

Hameeda stood resiliently in the face of obstacles and hardships when it came to her decision of opening a women-run restaurant. Hailing from a tribal background, it was a huge feat for Hammeda to enter the eatery business as a woman.

“Many people tried to break my spirit but there were others who supported me throughout the process,” she remarked, adding that her family’s wholehearted support kept her going on.

Some of the women working at the hotel are students and financing their education by working at the restaurant.

One of the customers, Batool remarked, "I feel very secure coming at this place."