Cabinet decides to table delimitation of constituencies bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday decided to present bill in national assembly for debate on census data and new constituencies in the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also sought suggestions from the cabinet members regarding proposed increase in the number of seats of parliament on the basis of the provisional results of the population census, accordi.

The Federal Cabinet unanimously approved the administrative separation of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division briefed the meeting on the proposed bill. The Bill was approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases. The Minister of State said that the name of the university will not be changed.

The cabinet meeting also approved appointment of secretary ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication as Chairman of Management Board of National Telecommunication Corporation .

The Cabinet accorded Ex-Post Facto approval to initiate negotiations and for Signing of an Agreement on Scientific Exchange and Cooperation between Pakistan Agriculture Research Council and Lanzhou University, China.

Amendments in the Rules of Origin (ROO) under Malaysia – Pakistan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA), was also assented by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved signing of MoU between the Government of Mozambique and the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Defence Domain.

The Cabinet accorded approval to sign Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income Between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Republic of Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Imam-e-Ka’aba Dr Saleh Bin Humaid also attended the cabinet meeting on special invitation, where he expressed his pleasure and gratitude at the invitation. He said that those countries in the world had been in a state of instability which failed to keep unity and harmony among their ranks.

Dr Saleh Bin Humaid stressed upon further strengthening of the unity and taking decisions in the larger interests of the country, irrespective of personal leanings.

The Imam-e-Ka’aba thanked the Prime Minister for the special invitation to attend the meeting.

