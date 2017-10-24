Tue October 24, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

World’s first ‘Smart Train’

World’s first smart train system has been introduced in the Chinese city of Zhuzhou. The vehicle travels on virtual rail lines with a speed of 43 mph.

With a capacity for 300 passengers, the rail system known as Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ARRT) is fitted with various sensors that provide travel data. Pavements made of dotted lines on the road assist the train in following routes.

According to engineers, these trains are a combination of bus and tram but don’t require railway tracks. The virtual railway system also proved less costly to built compared to setting up tram and subway systems.

It is believed that the new smart train will ease public transportation in Zhuzhou, home to four million people.

